Amid ‘battle for justice’, brother of JU ragging victim clears Madhyamik

Kolkata: Passing the Madhyamik examination has not brought any excitement to the 16-year-old Sayan Kundu (name changed on request) hailing from Bagula in Nadia who is the brother of the first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) who died due to alleged ragging in the main hostel of the varsity in August last year.



“I am not at all happy. My results could have been much better had my brother been around for guidance in my studies,” said Sayan. When asked about his performance in the examination, he said: “I am reminiscing the memories of how ‘dada’ (elder brother) used to help me in cracking complex problems in Mathematics. The heaps of books that he used to study are still lying in different places in our house.”

Coincidentally, it was Thursday when Sayan’s father had received the call that his elder son suffered an “accident”. He rushed from his Bagula residence to Jadavpur main hostel but his son was dead by then. “He (my elder son) would have been so happy with his younger brother passing the examination. He loved cooking and would surely have cooked the favourite dish of his younger brother,” Sayan’s father with regret. He recollected the day when he along with his two sons went to Jadavpur University and his elder son checked into his hostel. “At the time of departure, three of us had hugged each other and cried. I do not know why we did so. Maybe because it was my last meeting with my elder son,” Sayan’s father said. He added that Sayan went into depression after his elder brother’s death and still undergoes counselling once a month. “He is still trying to cope with the tragic death of his brother,” he claimed.

However, the victim’s father is determined to continue his legal battle and would fight against all odds so that those responsible for the death of his elder son are punished for their act.