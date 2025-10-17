‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’ sees over 50K join in 24 hrs

Kolkata: Within just 24 hours of the launch of “Ami Banglar Digital Joddha (ABDJ)”, the campaign recorded over 50,000 registrations, marking a resounding start to a “people-powered digital movement” kicked off by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek

Banerjee on Thursday.

Banerjee’s digital call to action has received a thunderous response from the people of Bengal within one day. While unveiling the initiative, Banerjee on Thursday emphasised the growing importance of the digital battleground in contemporary politics.

“Political battles are fought not just on the streets or in Parliament, but increasingly in the digital space, where Bangla-birodhis are spreading fake narratives,” he said. Banerjee’s campaign, rooted in the idea of digital empowerment, is a strategic push by the Trinamool Congress to strengthen its online presence and counter the lies and propaganda carried out by the BJP.

“The tremendous response to the campaign reflects how strongly Bengal’s citizens, particularly its youth, have connected with Abhishek Banerjee’s vision of reclaiming Bengal’s digital narrative from the hands of ‘Bangla Birodhi’ forces,” reads a Press statement.

“‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’, has thus struck a deep chord with Bengal’s people, reaffirming their readiness to stand up for truth, culture, and identity in the digital era. It also signals a new phase in Trinamool Congress’s digital outreach, where online participation is being transformed into a form of grassroots mobilisation,” it added further.

The new digital platform will take on the BJP in the digital space. The initiative aims to mobilise content creators, social media managers, and digital amplifiers who will shape and spread the party’s narrative online. There will be different classifications in this campaign too such as content creator, social media manager and digital amplifier, as announced by Banerjee.

“Ami Banglar Digital Joddha is our collective answer—a people-powered movement driven by the youth, creators, and dreamers who refuse to let falsehoods dominate. These digital warriors will protect the idea of this great land and carry its message across the country and the world,” Banerjee stated on Thursday.