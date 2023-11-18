Amherst St. PS death: Give body to kin for last rites, says HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the authorities to hand over the body of the deceased, who died at Amherst Street Police Station, to the family of the deceased for last rites.



The court further directed that the family would collect the body from the morgue at SSKM Hospital, where it is presently kept, and be transported in a government vehicle with adequate protection to the residence of the deceased at Amherst Street. Thereafter, taken directly for cremation.

The petitioner approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that the body of the deceased was not being handed over by the police to the family of the deceased.

It was further submitted that after the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court expressed disapproval of the second autopsy, the family decided to collect the body of the deceased.

Expressing disapproval at the denial, Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam observed: “Even a dead person has dignity.” It was submitted that the body was lying in the morgue. “Very traumatising,” he remarked.

The state submitted they are willing to hand over the body for last rites since the autopsy has been conducted. The only apprehension was that there should not be any inconvenience caused to the public and that the body should be taken to the residence of the deceased.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to ensure that the entire video footage of Amherst Street Police Station in central Kolkata is preserved.

The Bench also directed that the body of the deceased, which is presently lying in the police morgue be shifted to the morgue at SSKM Hospital.

According to the autopsy reports, the cause of death is internal haemorrhage and no wound was found on the body of the deceased.

The matter was listed for hearing on November 23.