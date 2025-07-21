Amended Liquor Law: Excise dept seizes 35 vehicles, begins confiscation

Kolkata: The Excise department has initiated confiscation proceedings for 154 vehicles and seized 35 of them till May 31, 2025, following the amendment of the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, which came into effect in July last year.

The amended Act empowers the department to auction vehicles seized during raids against illicit liquor. The auction process is expected to begin soon.

As per the amendment, vehicles seized in such raids no longer require court adjudication. Instead, they are handed over to the head of the concerned excise division through the district magistrate for auction. Bengal has eight excise divisions—six in South Bengal and two in North Bengal.

The department has also brought under its control 1,594 unclaimed vehicles that had been lying idle for years and were not under judicial scrutiny. Of these, 222 have been seized. “The vehicle is often the only significant investment in the spurious liquor trade, while other components are of little value. Auctioning the vehicle while it’s in good condition can recover substantial revenue and deter people from renting out their vehicles for such illegal activities,” said a senior Excise department official.

Many such cases remain pending in court for years. During that time, seized vehicles are left abandoned in open areas of police stations or barracks, leading to deterioration due to weather exposure. Several high-value vehicles have already been damaged this way.

The department, with clearance from the Finance department, has opened a specialised suspense account in a nationalised bank to hold proceeds from auctions. If the vehicle owner is acquitted, the money will be returned.

If convicted, the state will forfeit the amount.Once a vehicle is handed over for auction, a public notice is issued. Anyone with a legitimate claim must come forward with documents within two months.

If no one claims ownership, an ex parte decision will be taken to proceed with confiscation.