Amdanga: Two labourers electrocuted

Kolkata: Two masons were electrocuted to death while constructing a house at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.



Another labourer who suffered critical burn injuries has been admitted at the Barasat District Hospital.

According to sources, for the past few days, the construction work of a house of a villager identified as Baharul Mondal was going on. On Tuesday while working, the deceased persons identified as Santu Mondal and Mafizul Mondal somehow came in contact with an electric cable of 11000 volt and died on the spot.

Another labourer identified as Maidul Islam who was working nearby suffered injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital from where Islam was shifted to Barasat District Hospital.

Local residents alleged that the Power department was requested to put some sort of a cover on it so that nobody gets electrocuted in case they touch the wire.

Over the issue local people started agitating and put up a blockade on National Highway (NH) 34. After a few hours, concerned persons from the local office of the Power department assured of necessary steps following which the blockade was withdrawn.