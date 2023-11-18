Amdanga Panchayat Pradhan murder: 1 held

Kolkata: Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the murder of Amdanga Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Panchayat Pradhan who was killed on Thursday.



Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim criticised the BJP for doing politics over the death

of people.

On Thursday night, the Panchayat Pradhan identified as Rupchand Mondal went to Kamdebpur Haat adjacent to National Highway (NH) 34 when a few miscreants hurled bombs at him and Mondal fell on the ground bleeding profusely.

He was initially rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Barasat where he was declared brought dead.

Police came to know that recently an altercation had reportedly taken place between Mondal and a few persons.

During the probe, police nabbed a suspect identified as Anwar Hossain Mondal from Khurigachi area of Amdanga. Anwar’s name was mentioned in the FIR along with a few others. However, police are still in the dark about the motive of the murder.