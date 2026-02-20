Ambulance parking fee at MJN Medical College triggers protest

Cooch Behar: MJN Medical College and Hospital has decided to levy a parking fee of Rs. 20 per hour on ambulances stationed within its premises. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Medical College Patient Welfare Association, triggering strong opposition from private ambulance drivers and owners in the district.

The move has led to tension between hospital authorities and private ambulance operators, who argue that the decision will ultimately burden patients.

Azizul Rahman, President of the Cooch Behar District Private Ambulance Drivers’ Union, said: “No hospital charges parking fees for ambulances. If rent is imposed here, it will increase financial pressure on patients and their families.” Hospital authorities, however, defended the decision. According to sources at MJN Medical College, a section of ambulance drivers had informally created a designated parking zone within the hospital premises, leading to congestion and administrative complications. Several rounds of discussions were held with the drivers, but the issue remained unresolved.

Principal Nirmal Kumar Mondal stated: “It has been decided to impose a parking fee on ambulances. The primary objective is to ensure better regulation and security within the hospital campus. Once the fee system is implemented, there will be proper documentation of how long each ambulance remains inside the premises.”

During the Patient Welfare Association meeting, other matters were also discussed, including strengthening hospital security, increasing the supply of drinking water, and procuring new medical equipment.