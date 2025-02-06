Ambulance driver held for ‘harassment’ of nursing students

BALURGHAT: A private ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly harassing female nursing students at Balurghat District Hospital. Despite recent security upgrades, concerns have been raised over how the accused managed to breach the 10 feet-high boundary wall and enter the women’s nursing school hostel. The incident has sparked outrage within the hospital premises.

The women’s nursing school, located between the old hospital building and the new ten-story super-specialty block, has a hostel secured by high walls. According to reports, around midnight on Monday, Bittoo Das, a private ambulance driver, allegedly scaled the wall and entered the premises. He then attempted to touch the sleeping students through the window. However, as he tugged on a blanket, the students woke up and raised an alarm, forcing him to flee. He is also accused of damaging a CCTV camera at the scene.

On Tuesday, the nursing school authorities lodged a complaint at Balurghat Police Station. A police team, led by the inspector in-charge, visited the site for investigation.

DSP (Sadar) Vikram Prasad stated: “Upon receiving the complaint, the police launched an investigation. It was found that an intoxicated individual had entered the premises at midnight, harassing the students and damaging a CCTV camera. The accused was identified and arrested using footage from other CCTV cameras. Initial findings suggest that one person entered while another remained outside. The role of the second individual is under investigation.” “Security has since been heightened, with additional CCTV cameras installed and police surveillance increased within the hospital premises,” he added.