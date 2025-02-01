Ambuja Neotia unveils ‘Woods and Wonders’ at Kolkata book fair

KOLKATA: On Friday, the Ambuja Neotia Group unveiled ‘Woods and Wonders’, an initiative designed to ignite a deeper connection with nature.

Rooted in the group’s philosophy of ‘Thriving with nature’, this endeavour aims to nurture a vibrant community that celebrates the magic of the natural world through stories that move the soul, breathtaking imagery, and immersive experiences.

Debashish Sen, ex-HIDCO chairman, Pramod Ranjan Dwivedi, president, Realty Ambuja Neotia and Vijay Shankar Dwivedi, Sr VP Corporate Affairs, Realty Ambuja Neotia along with fashion designer Abhisek Roy were present to launch the campaign at the book fair.

The Woods and Wonders stall (stall no 286) offers a haven for nature enthusiasts, beckoning visitors with its charm and warmth.

At its heart lies a mesmerizing photography exhibition capturing the pristine beauty of North Bengal’s forests, featuring gems from the recent Green Gallery photography competition held amidst the lush woods of Lataguri.

Beyond the visuals, the stall also promises to be a gathering place where hearts will meet and conversations bloom.

Engaging panel discussions at the stalls will bring together nature lovers, storytellers, and conservationists, sparking lively dialogues on the region’s cultural heritage and the greater need to

protect our environment.