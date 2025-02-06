Ambuja Neotia Group to invest over Rs 15,000 cr in Bengal over next 5 years

Kolkata: Ambuja Neotia Group, one of East India’s leading business conglomerates, has announced an ambitious investment plan of over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengal over the next five years. The investments will span across healthcare, hospitality, tourism, residential and commercial real estate and a first-of-its-kind golf-themed township , reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to the state’s economic growth and development.

Speaking at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, expressed gratitude to the Government of West Bengal for fostering a business-friendly environment and highlighted Bengal’s strategic advantages, including its skilled workforce, growing infrastructure and proximity to Asian markets. He also acknowledged the proactive governance and support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which has helped catalyse investment opportunities in the region.

In the healthcare sector where Rs 1,500 crore will be invested, Ambuja Neotia will be setting up five new hospitals across Bengal — three in Kolkata, one in Durgapur and one in Siliguri. These greenfield projects will add 1,300 beds, with two hospitals already under construction and the remaining three set to commence work within the year. In the hospitality & tourism sector Rs 2,700 crore will be invested. To boost Bengal’s tourism landscape, the Group plans to develop a luxury hospitality circuit in partnership with the Taj Hotels, featuring seven premium hotels in key destinations such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Lataguri (Dooars), Digha, the Sunderbans, Shantiniketan and Raichak.

These will add 600 five-star rooms at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Additionally, two convention hotels will be developed in Kolkata and Siliguri, comprising 800 rooms, with an investment of ₹1,500 crore. In the golf-themed township, the Group will invest Rs 5,000 crore. Ambuja Neotia is introducing Bengal’s first international-standard golf township, featuring an 18-hole golf course, golf-view villas, apartments, a golf hotel, a clubhouse and premium lifestyle amenities. The 240-acre project has been in planning for several years, and preliminary development has begun.

With nine large-scale real estate projects in progress, Ambuja Neotia aims to deliver 10.5 million sqft of built space across residential and commercial sectors over the next four to five years with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore.

With these investments, Ambuja Neotia Group is set to drive employment, infrastructure and economic progress across the state.

“Bengal has always been our home and our ‘karmabhoomi’.

We are committed to its growth and development and these projects will create new opportunities, enhance infrastructure and strengthen Bengal’s position as a business and tourism hub,” said Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group.