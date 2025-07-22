Ambootia Tea Estate reopens after nearly 22 months

Darjeeling: After remaining shut since August 10, 2022, the Ambootia Tea Estate in Kurseong, finally reopened on Monday—just ahead of the festive season.

On the first day of operations, the attendance of workers was relatively low. A section of the workers was assigned to pluck tea leaves, while others were tasked with cleaning the tea bushes and office premises within the estate.

Estate manager Manjit Cintury confirmed that the garden has officially resumed operations from Monday. The reopening of Ambootia Tea Estate is an important development for the workers and their families who have faced uncertainty during the near 22-month closure.

The garden is run by Ambootia Tea Company. Earlier it was run by Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd.