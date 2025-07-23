Ambedkar statue thrown into UP canal: TMC accuses BJP of ‘anti-Dalit hate’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after a statue of BR Ambedkar was uprooted and thrown into a canal. The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that the same “hate-driven” BJP had vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s bust in Kolkata

“There’s no bottom to @BJP4India’s depravity. Just when you think they’ve hit rock bottom, they find new ways to sink even lower. In UP’s Ganganagar, a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was violently uprooted and thrown into a canal. This was a calculated, hateful act, meant to spit on everything Babasaheb stood for. But why pretend to be shocked?” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

“This is the natural extension of their ideology. A party that has always undermined Dalit rights and weaponised caste for votes, while trampling upon those who dare to speak up. This is ANTI-DALIT. ANTI-AMBEDKAR. ANTI-CONSTITUTION,” Trinamool Congress stated, adding: “An apology won’t fix this. And even if the BJP started today, it would take decades to apologise for the hate, destruction, and damage they’ve unleashed on this country.”

Tension flared in Kodapur village in Ganganagar after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was allegedly uprooted and thrown into a canal on Monday. Unidentified miscreants removed the statue and chucked it into a nearby canal. The ruling party in the state always accuses the BJP of being anti-Dalits.

It further stated: “Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, a messiah for the oppressed, was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bengal.

His legacy is sacred to us. But the Dalit-Birodhi, Constitution-violating @BJP4India has once again insulted him. Their politics thrives on erasure of reformers, thinkers, revolutionaries who stood for equality and justice. Bengal will never forgive. India must never forget.”