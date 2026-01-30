Ambari tea garden workers burn pact

Jalpaiguri: Agitation intensified at the Ambari Tea Garden in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri district, on Thursday as workers set fire to a contract signed with the garden management, demanding a fresh agreement before any attempt to reopen the estate. The protest sit-in was backed by the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU).



The Ambari Tea Garden, employing around 1,200 workers, has remained closed since December 2 amid a prolonged labour dispute. The conflict dates back to August 8 last year, when the garden was first shut following allegations that workers were deprived of wages by being repeatedly sent on annual leave.

After weeks of unrest, a bilateral agreement addressing a 15-point charter of demands was signed between the management and labour representatives at the Labour department office in Siliguri, leading to the garden’s reopening the next day. However, workers alleged that the management failed to implement the agreement, fuelling renewed dissatisfaction.

The estate was shut again on December 2 following an incident involving alleged misbehaviour with an assistant manager. Subsequent meetings convened by the Labour department failed to break the deadlock. Bidhan Tanti, working president of the TCBSU unit at the garden, said: “None of the agreement’s clauses were implemented and 14 workers were laid off without justification. We reject this agreement, which is why workers burned it today.”

TCBSU garden president Shankar Azam alleged; “Workers were forced to perform double duties, violating labour norms.” Garden worker Reshma Baraik said the contract failed to safeguard workers’ rights.