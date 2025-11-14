Ambari man ends life over daughter’s name missing on SIR enumeration form

Siliguri/Kolkata: A 60-year-old man from Ambari in Rajganj in the Jalpaiguri district was found hanging from a tree near his house late Thursday night, allegedly driven to suicide by anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration process. The deceased, Bhuban Chandra Roy, was reportedly distressed after discovering that his daughter’s name did not appear on the SIR enumeration form.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that a series of incidents have proved that “BJP’s SIR” is pushing people towards death. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress stated: “A fresh tragedy in Ambari, Siliguri, and once again it bears the stain of a political project that has weaponized fear. Sixty-year-old Bhuban Chandra Roy was found hanging from a tree, driven to despair because his daughter never received an enumeration form. This is not a sequence of random misfortunes. This is the predictable human cost of a process that was rushed, politicised, and rolled out without basic safeguards.”

According to family members, Bhuban lived with his wife, two daughters and a son. While the names of all family members appeared in the enumeration records, the omission of his daughter Shivani Roy’s name left him deeply worried. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Bhuban had even approached Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy, who assured him that the problem would be looked into. However, family members claim that despite the assurance, Bhuban remained anxious and fearful about the consequences of the missing name.On Thursday night, he reportedly stepped out of the house and later his body was discovered hanging from a tree nearby. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot early Friday morning and sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The TMC stated: “Who benefits from this engineered panic? Not the people of Bengal. Not the families left to bury their dead. The only beneficiaries are those who seek to manufacture consent by frightening citizens into silence.” The ruling party on a number of occasions alleged that Election Commision (EC) in collusion with the BJP has been carrying out SIR to benefit the saffron party.

“@ECISVEEP’s clumsy SIR rollout, aided and abetted by a party whose political desperation is now plain for all to see, has turned the entire process into an instrument

of persecution.

Those who paved the way for this terror, from the architects of SIR to the political masters who encouraged it, will be held to account in courts of law and before the judgment of history,” Trinamool

Congress wrote on X. MLA Khageswar Roy visited the bereaved family shortly after the incident. “Many people across Bengal have been living in fear because of SIR and several deaths have reportedly occurred due to panic and confusion over the process. The Central government is responsible for creating such an atmosphere of fear among common people,” said Roy.