Amazon signs Rs 430-crore lease for Hooghly warehouse

Kolkata: Amazon Seller Services has reportedly struck one of the largest warehousing deals in eastern India, taking more than 559,000 sq ft of space on lease at a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

The agreement, spread over 20 years, is expected to cost the company nearly Rs 430 crore in rentals. According to media reports, the facility is being built by Nahar Industrial Enterprises and will be handed over between January and June 2026, with the lease officially beginning on June 1 that year. Documents sourced through real estate data firm Propstack show that Amazon has agreed to pay a monthly rent of Rs 1.26 crore, along with a security deposit of Rs 7.6 crore.

The contract includes a 12 per cent escalation every three years. Industry analysts told the media that the transaction has been structured as a pre-lease, a format often used in the logistics sector. This allows the property to be customised for the tenant’s operational needs and gives the developer assurance of long-term rental income before construction is complete.

Amazon is steadily ramping up its storage and distribution network across the country through a combination of large-format fulfilment centres, smaller delivery hubs and specialised facilities. The Hooghly warehouse is expected to serve as a key distribution node for Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the North-Eastern states.

“The Hooghly fulfilment centre will play a significant role in meeting demand from Kolkata and nearby cities. Its scale suggests that Amazon anticipates strong growth in order volumes and is keen to cut delivery times by positioning goods closer to customers,” said a person familiar with the development.

The company already operates fulfilment centres in Kolkata and surrounding areas, with the upcoming facility further strengthening its presence in the region’s e-commerce supply chain.