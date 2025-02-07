Amazon India inks MoU with state to boost e-commerce exports

Kolkata: At the Bengal Global Business Summit on Thursday, Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Textile, to boost exports and entrepreneurs from West Bengal.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on its ‘Global Selling’ program and help them export their unique ‘Made in India’ products to customers in over 200 countries and territories across the world.

Rajesh Pandey, IAS, principal secretary, MSME & Textiles department said: “Digitising small businesses and boosting exports from the state are key focus areas for us.

I would like to commend Amazon for launching initiatives that are aligned with our priorities. Our state will work closely with Amazon for the benefit of lakhs of entrepreneurs across Bengal. I believe that initiatives like these can help them grow their business by reaching customers across the world, while contributing to the growing digital economy of our state.”

Bhupen Wakankar, director, global trade at Amazon India, said: “Technology adoption is rapidly transforming export opportunities for MSMEs across Bengal and India. As ecommerce exports gain momentum, more businesses are reaching global markets with unprecedented ease.

At Amazon, we are committed to supporting this growth and under the guidance of the Chief Minister, we look forward to working with the Bengal government to help MSMEs and entrepreneurs from the state build strong global brands.

Our efforts align with the broader vision of boosting India’s ecommerce exports, with a goal of enabling $80 billion in exports by 2030.”

An issued statement read: “Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally, from anywhere in India… Amazon has pledged to enable over $80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.”