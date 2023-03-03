Amartya Sen gets his Aadhaar card

kolkata: The Department of Posts, Bengal Circle has made a short documentary on Noble laureate Amartya Sen based on the episode of preparation and handing over of the Aadhaar card to the nonagenarian. Sen did not possess an Aadhaar card and had approached the department to do the needful in this regard.



After the matter was brought to the notice of the Postal department, the process for the same was initiated. A representative from the department visited his residence in Santiniketan, clicked photographs and collected his fingerprint. The entire process of interaction with Sen during the course of this exercise was videographed. Based on this, the Department of Posts made a documentary that has been posted on its social media page.

Subrata Datta, Superintendent of Post Offices, Birbhum division said that it was an honour for them to get involved in the exercise of issuing the Aadhaar card for Sen. “As soon as we came to know that a person of Dr Sen’s stature wants an Aadhaar card, we reached out to his residence with all the requisite infrastructure. We wanted to ensure that he does not have to travel to the post office for the formalities. I thank my team who have been involved in the process. It is a privilege for the Postal department to render service to a great personality like Sen, who is India’s pride,” Datta added.

Sen was felicitated with an ‘uttariya’ by the department while handing over the uploaded copy of the Aadhaar card. The signature of Sen has also been collected in a postcard where he wrote his full name in Bengali. The officials of the department were initially apprehensive as to whether Sen’s fingerprint will match owing to his old age. However, things went smoothly.