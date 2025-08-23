Amartya Sen expresses concern over linguistic intolerance

Kolkata: Renowned economist Amartya Sen on Friday expressed concern over the rising linguistic intolerance in the country, especially against Bengali-speaking people in various states.

Referring to media reports that Bengali-speaking persons of Bengal are being pushed to Bangladesh on suspicion that they hail from that country, he jokingly said there is a possibility that he might be sent back to Dhaka, where his family has roots.

The 91-year-old Nobel Laureate was speaking at a public discussion here on the theme ‘India’s Youth: Social Opportunities They Should Have’.

“I saw in the newspaper that someone was sent to Bangladesh because he was speaking in Bengali. It made me a bit worried,” Sen said. With characteristic wit, he added: “I decided to speak in French… but the only problem is I do not know French.”

The economist also interacted with a group of undergraduate and high-school students.

“There remains a possibility that I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka. And I do not have much objection to that,” remarked Sen who was born in

Santiniketan.