Amar Prakash Dwivedi takes over as GM of Eastern Railways

KOLKATA: Amar Prakash Dwivedi, from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, IRSE of 1987 batch has taken over as General Manager, Eastern Railway. Prior to this, Dwivedi was Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of East Coast Railway.



Dwivedi after passing out B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology , Delhi in 1987, started his career in Eastern Railway and has worked in various capacities such as Chief Engineer (Construction) in South Eastern Railway and Kolkata Metro Railway. He has also worked as Executive Director/ Public Sector Units (PSU) at Railway Board. He is also trained in High Speed Transport from France.

While working as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) in East Coast Railway, Shri Dwivedi has made a record breaking achievement in respect of commissioning of new line and doubling work, which is more than double of previous highest achievement over East Coast Railway.