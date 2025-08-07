‘Amar Para, Amar Samadhan’: Elderly to get concrete ramp

Alipurduar: In a moving display of community solidarity and administrative responsiveness, a differently-abled elderly tribal man from Kumargram block is all set to receive the benefits of a much-needed sloped concrete road (ramp), thanks to the ongoing ‘Amar Para, Amar Samadhan’ initiative launched by the Bengal government.

The request came during a camp held on Wednesday at Booth No. 107, hosted at Purba Shalabari Special Cadre Primary School. Gandhira Beck, a senior tribal resident who lost the ability to walk due to old age, had previously received a wheelchair from the administration during a government camp on June 25. However, the steep and uneven 20-metre stretch of road leading from the main road to his home rendered the wheelchair unusable. During Wednesday’s camp, Beck submitted an application requesting the construction of a sloped pathway. His heartfelt appeal moved both residents and officials.

The community unanimously supported his request, elevating it as the booth’s top priority—despite many other local grievances being submitted. “We have many issues in our area, but his need is urgent and unique.

That’s why we stood by him,” said neighbour Sunita Ekka. Touched by the collective resolve and the elderly man’s plea, the district administration acted swiftly. “We extend our congratulations to the residents of Booth No. 107. Such compassion and unity are rare. The man asked for just 20 metres of road—we will make it happen,” said District

Magistrate R Vimala.