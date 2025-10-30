‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’: Paver block road constructed in Goalpokhar village

Raiganj: The long-cherished dream of the residents of Khagore village under Goalpokhar-I Block in North Dinajpur district has finally come true with the construction of a new paver block road at the village entry point. The project, undertaken under the ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ programme, was completed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Villagers have welcomed the initiative and thanked the government for fulfilling the long-pending demand. There are two polling booths in Khagore village and each booth was allotted Rs 10 lakh for infrastructure development under the state government’s flagship rural improvement scheme.

After a joint meeting of the residents from both booths, it was unanimously decided that the most urgent need was to repair and reconstruct the main entry road to the village, which had been in poor condition for years. Residents said that earlier the road was full of ditches, causing severe difficulties for bicyclists and motorcyclists, while ambulances could not enter the village during emergencies.

With the collective decision and government support, the villagers constructed a durable paver block road, improving communication and accessibility.

Jakir Ali, a resident of Khagore, expressed satisfaction, saying: “The new road has changed our daily life. For years, we struggled due to the damaged entry road. Now, vehicles can easily reach our village.”

Gulam Rusul, Sahakari Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, said: “This is the first time a paver block road has been built in the rural area of Goalpokhar. The project became possible due to the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who allocated Rs 8,000 crore for infrastructure development in both urban and rural areas in the state under the Amader Para Amader Samadhan programme.”