‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ camps roll out today across Bengal

Kolkata: Amader Para Amader Samadhan (APAS) – a new programme announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for resolving minor issues faced by common people – will kick off from Saturday.

The state government will hold camps for public interactions, including meetings and booth-level discussions, till November 3, excluding Sundays, public holidays, and festival holidays. The state has already issued guidelines for works that can be taken up under APAS.

These include construction or renovation of underground drains to address waterlogging and sewage; ensuring basic access to safe drinking water; street lighting; community toilets; upgrading ICDS centres and primary schools; revival and protection of traditional waterbodies for ecological and community benefit; garbage management; enhancing shared civic spaces for community meetings; minor renovations of markets; basic transit-related infrastructure to improve last-mile connectivity; affordable community wellness infrastructure; and road repairs. During this period, the work for finalising the list of prioritised schemes to be undertaken at the community level, including receipt of applications under individual benefit schemes through Duare Sarkar (DS), will be carried out.

Administrative review and project finalisation of prioritised schemes will take place by November 15. The on-grounding and completion of schemes that emerge through APAS meetings, and service delivery of applications received under DS, are to be completed by January 15, 2026. The local administration will undertake an exercise whereby, on average, three polling booths will be clustered for holding one APAS camp. The total number of camps to be organised in the state under the campaign will be approximately 27000.

However, depending on local geography and the convenience of the people, the local administration may decide to cluster a smaller or larger number of polling booths for scheduling APAS camps.