‘Always believed in Vivekananda’s ideals’

Kolkata: On Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the revered spiritual leader, calling him a “monk-patriot” and urging citizens to embrace his principle of the “religion of humanity.”

In a social media post, she emphasised that her work has been inspired by Vivekananda’s ideals of universal brotherhood and peace. Banerjee also highlighted her government’s efforts to preserve heritage sites linked to Swamiji and Sister Nivedita. She mentioned ongoing initiatives like the Vivek Tirtha cultural centre and the ‘Vivek Chetana Utsav’ for youth.

Political observers believe Banerjee’s message subtly countered the BJP’s alleged communal politics, reinforcing her call for unity beyond religious and caste divisions. TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid tribute.