Alumni support helps Jalpaiguri Govt Engineering College set up lab

Jalpaiguri: Government Engineering College (JGEC), with the support of its alumni, has established a state-of-the-art Competition Intelligence Laboratory aimed at enhancing students’ exposure to advanced technologies and research facilities. The laboratory was inaugurated on Monday by college principal Dr Amitava Ray in the presence of alumni members and faculty.



The newly set-up lab has been equipped with 10 latest-model computers and will function as a modern research and innovation centre. According to the college authorities, nearly 400 students are expected to benefit from the facility, which will enable hands-on learning in emerging technological domains. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ray said the initiative was a significant step towards bridging the gap between industry requirements and academic learning.

“Many of our alumni are now working in senior positions and understand the evolving demands of the industry. This high-tech laboratory will benefit students, teachers and society at large. I am grateful to our alumni for their continued support,” he said.

Alumnus Abhra Ghosh said the lab would enable work on cutting-edge software and technologies such as data science and artificial intelligence.

He added that the Global Alumni Association promptly supported the proposal as a way of giving back to the institution. Fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student Shulekhsa Basu Thakur described the facility as a major boost for skill development, noting the growing importance of software expertise in today’s job market.