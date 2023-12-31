‘Alternative politics’ posters trigger BJP-TMC discord

Cooch Behar: On the last day of the year, Mathabhanga town in Bengal stirred controversy with posters promoting ‘alternative politics.’ The appearance of these posters ignited a political dispute between the BJP and TMC.



Locals first noticed the posters on Sunday morning, starting from the market in Mathabhanga town. The poster bears the slogan ‘Banglay Bikalpo Rajniti’ (alternative politics in Bengal). Such political messaging often raises concerns among the public, although no one was willing to comment on the matter.

The identity of the individuals behind the posters remains unknown and their motive is unclear. The Trinamool Congress suggests that a faction within the BJP orchestrated this to undermine the TMC. Biswajit Roy, president of Mathabhanga Town Block Trinamool Congress, stated: “Everyone has the right to engage in politics in India. However, those who put up posters in the dead of night belong to essentially banned organisations. They are attempting to conspire against the TMC. A faction of the BJP is responsible for these posters.”

The BJP, on the other hand, has denied these allegations. Mriganka Saha, Town Mandal president of BJP Mathabhanga, countered: “These posters were put up by those engaged in dirty politics, with the intent to create confusion. It has been revealed that this is a result of internal conflicts within the TMC. The TMC’s accusation against the BJP is baseless.”