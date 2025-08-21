Alternative farming success in Malda: Farmer finds fortune in malta cultivation

MALDA: Malda has long been synonymous with mangoes, but now a quiet agricultural revolution is taking root in the district — Malta farming. Spearheading this shift is Vivek Saha, a resident of Amriti in the English Bazar block, who is successfully cultivating Malta, a citrus fruit similar to orange but sweeter, on his 8-bigha farmland.

Facing high input costs and labour-intensive care required for mango orchards, Saha decided to transition into alternative farming. “Maintaining mango trees demands regular care — spraying, pruning, disease management. Malta, on the other hand, requires far less effort. That’s why I shifted,” said Saha. “I cleared my mango orchard and planted Malta saplings brought from Kolkata. Within four years, the trees started bearing fruit, and now I earn over Rs 1 lakh annually.”

The bright orange fruit, which resembles Mousumi (Sweet Lime) but is sweeter and rich in nutrients, has found considerable demand in local markets. According to Saha, the cost-effectiveness of Malta farming is what makes it a game-changer. “There’s no need for chemical fertilisers or regular irrigation. Just a few rounds of watering a year should suffice. Any farmer can take this up and profit.”

Officials from the district’s horticulture department are also upbeat about the prospects of Malta farming. “To promote alternative fruit cultivation, we distribute saplings free of cost to interested farmers,” said Samanta Layek, deputy director of the Malda Horticulture department. “This year too, we will distribute Malta along with other fruit saplings. If anyone wants to start a garden, they are welcome to approach the department. We will provide full support.” The shift towards Malta cultivation also addresses the uncertainty faced in mango production due to weather fluctuations. “Unlike mangoes, which are highly weather-sensitive and need spraying multiple times from flowering to harvesting, Malta trees are more resilient and cost-efficient,” added Saha.

As more farmers in Malda begin to take note of Saha’s success, the district may soon become known not just for its mangoes, but also for this sweet citrus alternative — a step forward in sustainable and profitable farming.