Altercation turns fatal: Woman held for killing husband in Malda

Malda: In a shocking turn of events, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife in the Neelkanthtola area under South Chandipur Gram Panchayat under Bhutni Police Station. The body of the victim was recovered from a nearby mango orchard.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Mahaldar of Balupur under Malda’s Ratua police station. His wife, Santona Kumari, has been detained by the Bhutni police in connection with the murder.

The couple had been married for about five years and had a daughter. They were working as daily wage labourers in Delhi, where frequent quarrels marred their relationship.

A few days ago, Santona left Delhi and took shelter at her sister and brother-in-law Ashok Mondal’s house in Neelkanthtola.

Uttam arrived there on Tuesday morning in search of his wife. An altercation broke out between the couple, which escalated when they went to a nearby mango grove. There, Santona allegedly strangled her husband, leading to his death.

Police arrived at the scene soon after and recovered the body. Santona has been taken into custody and the body was sent for postmortem as investigations continue.