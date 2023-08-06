Almost 7.17L fishermen registered across state in less than 8 months

Kolkata: The state fisheries department has made a record 7.17 lakh registrations of fishermen across the state in less than eight months since its launch. The figures till June 30 reveal that 5.8 lakh inland fishermen and 2.56 lakh marine fishermen, who venture into the deep sea, have received registration cards.



“The fishermen registration card is a smart card containing photograph and a unique number that acts as photo identity card. It enables the concerned fisherman to get all the benefits that the government is providing from time-to-time for boosting the fisheries sector,” Biplab Roy Chowdhury, state Fisheries minister, said. Applications for registration of fishermen were launched at the Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) programme, that was launched in November 2022.

The fishermen, particularly those who have to venture into the deep sea for fishing, are subjected to huge risks. However, now with the state government armed with a database of registered fishermen, they can be easily identified.

Under the Matysyajibi Bandhu (death benefit) scheme, on the untimely death of a registered fisherman in the 18-60 years age group, the dependent family members receive a one time grant of Rs 2 lakh. 9 such cases have already been sanctioned by the state.

The Matsyajibi (fishermen) credit card, that was launched in January 2022, has witnessed a sanction for 3,200 fishermen during the financial year 2022-23 with around 18,750 cases pending. From April to June, 490 fishermen have got loan under Matsyajibi credit card and 774 cases are pending.

A fisherman, through the credit card, can get a loan to the tune of a maximum of Rs 2 lakh (with co lateral) and the banking interest is 7 per cent. However, if the loan is paid within the stipulated time, another 2 per cent reduction is allowed.

The cooperative banks have been prompt when it comes to sanction of loans but a section of nationalised banks has been causing unnecessary delay in disbursement.

“We are constantly in talks with the banks so that the process of loan sanction can be fast tracked,” a senior official of the department said.