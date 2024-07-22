Almost 200 lorries carrying goods remain stranded

Malda: Almost 200 lorries carrying goods for export and import through the Mahadipur international land port under English Bazar Police Station remain stranded due the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. Many Bangladeshi patients visiting India for treatment along with their family members are in trouble as their return has become uncertain. The BSF while keeping a strict vigil have opened up help desks for such people stranded at the border.



Sadiqul Islam, a citizen of Bangladesh, said: “I had gone to Chennai for treatment with my family. I am now waiting at this border to return home. I heard about the curfew in Bangladesh and don’t know when I will be able to return. I am very worried. We want peace and order to return to Bangladesh.”

On Monday too, many people, including students, continued to return to India through Mahadipur, 10 km from Malda Town. Some of the students are researchers while others are medical students. Reshmi Khatun, a medical student, said: “The conflict is going on in Bangladesh between students and the government. We left the country in fear and returned to India. I don’t know when the situation will be normal. However, the police and administration of Bangladesh were very cooperative. As a result, we were able to enter our country safely through Mahadipur border of India.”

On the other hand, more than 400 cargo lorries are used for international trade through Mahadipur border. Vegetables, fruits and stone chips are mainly exported through this border to Bangladesh. A revenue of almost Rs 50 crore worth of foreign exchange is generated everyday through this border which has now come to a standstill.

Ujjwal Saha, State Secretary, West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee, said: “Almost 200 trucks carrying goods from Malda to Bangladesh are stranded along with the drivers and their assistants. Their families are anxious. We want the administration to make proper arrangements for the return of Indian truck drivers and their assistants. Once the situation normalizes, the export work will start again.”