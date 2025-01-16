Allotment of funds in health sector increased 5 times since 2011: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday presented a detailed account on the development works carried out by her government to enhance the health infrastructure in the state. She said that allotment of funds in the health sector increased 5 times since her government came

to power in 2011.

“In 2010-11, the budgetary allocation in the health sector stood at Rs 3,584 crore but the figure has now reached Rs 20,195 crore. No state has carried so much development as our government has done; I can challenge it,” Banerjee said. Speaking on the Midnapore Medical College incident, Banerjee regretted despite so much development in health infrastructure, a woman patient died only because of the negligence of some doctors.

“Since Independence, there were 11 medical colleges in Bengal but now the number has reached 37 out of which there are 24 government hospitals. The number of MBBS seats has gone up to 5,650 from 1,355 and post graduate MD/MS seats from 900-1,848. The number of post-doctoral seats DM/MCH has gone up to 218 from what stood at 94 in the state,” Banerjee said.

She also stated: “As many as 42 new superspecialty hospitals have been set up and over 13,000 ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ have started functioning. The number of beds in government hospitals has increased by 40,000 and now there are 97,000 beds. About 71 SNCUs have been introduced whereas during the erstwhile Left Front government there were only 6. There were no CCU and HDU in government hospitals in the district and sub-divisional level. Now there are CCUs in 76 hospitals and 286 SNSUs have been set up.”

Banerjee also said that 14 mother child hubs have been set up across the state while pre-delivery huts have been set up in Sunderbans. As many as 14,000 doctors have been newly appointed. More recruitments will be done once an OBC-related case is cleared by the Supreme Court. Rs 9 crore free health insurance has been arranged for the people in Bengal under Swasthya Sathi. The number of seats in nursing training institutions has gone up to 28,767 from 2,545.