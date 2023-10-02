Allies mount pressure on BJP for Gorkhaland, threaten agitation

Darjeeling: Hill alliance parties of the BJP have started mounting pressure on the Saffron Brigade regarding the committed Permanent Political Solution and Gorkhaland. They have threatened to walk the agitation path if the BJP-led Union government fails to address the issue within the winter session of Parliament.



A meeting of regional political parties in Darjeeling on Monday batted for Gorkhaland and resolved to launch a joint movement to create pressure on the BJP-led Centre.

“In the meeting it was unanimously resolved that the separate state of Gorkhaland is the only aspiration of the Gorkhas. We have been supporting the BJP since 2009 owing to their commitment to the cause. Despite commitments since 2009, nothing has translated to action yet. We will watch till the winter session of Parliament. If the BJP fails to live up to their commitment, we will launch a joint agitation for Gorkhaland,” stated Arun Ghatani of the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist (CPRM.)

On Monday, representatives of the CPRM, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Hamro Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and others met in the GDNS Hall in Darjeeling. “We will hold a citizen’s convention on Gorkhaland on October 14 where the future course of action will be chalked out,” added Ghatani.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morch president Anit Thapa who is also the Chief Executive member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is all set to depart for Kolkata by Tuesday or Wednesday to hold talks with the state government. Two issues to crop up in the discussions with the state include tea gardens and TET exams, said party insiders.

Within a week three gardens shut down over financial issues with a bank. “The bank is not willing to sit in a meeting with the tea garden management. I have apprised the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal of this. All political parties will have to come together and fight for the rights of our workers,” stated Thapa.