Alliance with people, not parties: Ajoy Edwards stakes claim in Darj

Darjeeling: Ajoy Edwards, chief convenor of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), filed his nomination from the Darjeeling Assembly Constituency on Monday, asserting that his party’s only alliance is with the “public” and not with any national party.

He said that if voted to power in the three Hill seats, the IGJF would adopt a strategy of “diplomacy” rather than becoming “puppets” of the ruling party in the state.

The nomination rally, which began from the Darjeeling Mall, had a festive atmosphere with rap music, coloured smoke and supporters waving party flags. Edwards, standing atop a vehicle, greeted the crowd as the procession moved through key areas of the town.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Edwards said: “The public will have the final say. If they choose to change and bring us to power, a new era will unfold. We are not in alliance with the BJP or the TMC. We have an alliance with the public.” He alleged that national parties have failed to address the concerns of the Hills and said there was a vacuum of effective leadership in the region.

“Our strength lies with the silent majority who do not actively participate in politics,” he added.

On governance priorities, Edwards said the party would soon release its manifesto in Nepali, English and Hindi, outlining short, mid and long-term goals.

When asked about post-poll support in the Assembly, he said the party would take decisions based on “diplomacy.” “We will stand on our own feet and support whichever party addresses our issues, but we will not become puppets,” he stated.

He further said that with political will, even state bifurcation could be considered. “We will question the autonomy handed over to us. We will fight for reservation in nursing colleges and also stop outside vehicles from coming into the Hills, so that local drivers can benefit, like in 6th Schedule areas,” he added.