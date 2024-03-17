Alliance in Bengal failed due to Adhir Chowdhury: TMC

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Saturday blamed senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the failure in forging the India alliance in Bengal.



He said that it was only because of Chowdhury the Congress’ national leaders did not come forward and form an alliance in Bengal.

“Trinamool Congress has already announced 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Bengal and will contest the polls solo. It is because of the public utterances and intention of Chowdhury that his party’s national leadership could not come forward and form an alliance in Bengal. This is the reality once Trinamool announced that the Indian alliance in Bengal is a closed chapter and the entire blame is on Chowdhury for whom this situation has been created. Now Chowdhury comes with nonsense. The fact is that he is the villain,” Ray said.

He added: “He always advocated for the alliance with the CPI(M), the party that killed thousands of Congress workers in Bengal. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Chowdhury forged an alliance with CPI(M) and contested with Trinamool. They also joined hands with the BJP. This time the same nefarious game is played by Chowdhury. The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to Congress, CPI(M) and BJP. People now understand what is what. The cat is out of the bag.”

The ruling party in Bengal also attacked some of the BJP leaders for irresponsible remarks about the Chief Minister and the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee’s health condition and injuries. After Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks about Banerjee’s health, another BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav also issued an objectionable statement. In a post on X, Trinamool said: “@BJP4India leaders are having a laugh at the expense of Smt. @MamataOfficial’s serious injury. BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav saw fit to taunt and trivialise her pain, insinuating that she should’ve reconsidered her age before engaging in physical activities. The fact that BJP leaders find amusement in the pain and suffering of the only female Chief Minister in India speaks volumes about their regressive mindset.”

TMC further stated: “We strongly condemn such inhuman remarks concerning the unfortunate injury suffered by Smt. @MamataOfficial – the ONLY FEMALE CM in India. These insensitive jibes have no place in our society and @BJP4India, the breeding ground of misogynistic leaders in the country, should feel ashamed for enabling such behaviour. They must provide us with an unconditional apology!”