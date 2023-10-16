‘Alliance forged with demand for separate North Bengal state’

Siliguri: In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the demand for a separate state has come to the fore again. An alliance “United Forum for Separate State” (UFSS) has been forged with the demand for a North Bengal state.



The constituents of this alliance include Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP), Kamtapur People’s Party (KPP), Greater Coochbehar People’s Association (GCPA), Bir Birsha Munda ill Uglan (BBMIU), ST, SC, OBC movement Manch and Bhumiputra Coordination Party. On Monday, the Forum was officially launched in Siliguri. All presidents of the constituent parties are the members of the UFSS core committee.

“We demand North Bengal to be declared as a separate state. The parties that had been raising separate state demands felt that it was time to join hands and create a forum and launch a joint movement. After Puja, we will send memorandums to both state and Central governments with our demand. Rallies will be organised in Siliguri and Kolkata too,” said Bimal Gurung, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

The proponents of the separate state of North Bengal claim that the districts of North Bengal have been deprived. The demand was first raised by BJP MPs and MLAs, including Union minister John Barla and BJP MLA of Kurseong Bishnu Prasad Sharma. The BJP party remained sketchy on the issue, not coming out clearly on what the party stand is regarding the North Bengal state issue.

Nikhil Roy, president KPP said: “We feel North Bengal should be a separate state for better opportunities and development. This movement will continue till our demand is not fulfilled.”

When questioned on whether UFSS enjoys the support of a national party, Gurung stated: “We have just formed this alliance. We will get in touch with national parties too.” The GJM, GCPA, KPP had all extended support to BJP in the Lok Sabha election of 2019.