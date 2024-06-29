Alleged arson & vandalism rock Tufanganj village

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker’s house in Tufanganj Andran Phulbari-1 village panchayat area was allegedly targeted in an arson attack amid escalating tensions with the BJP.



The incident occurred amidst conflicting claims, with the BJP denying involvement and alleging vandalism at the residence of BJP’s Tufanganj Assembly SC Morcha.

Trinamool Congress accused unidentified individuals of attempting to set fire to the home of Sudama Das, a TMC supporter, late on Thursday night. Fortunately, the occupants noticed the threat in time, averting significant damage.

Sudama Das’s father, Subal Das, expressed concern, stating: “My son is associated with TMC. There was an attempt to set fire to our house last night. I heard noises while sleeping and discovered flames near our property.

Thankfully, prompt action prevented serious harm, but had it not been noticed, the consequences could have been devastating.”

In response, Bibek Das, convener of BJP’s Tapashili Morcha in Tufanganj Assembly, refuted these accusations, alleging instead that “miscreants associated with Trinamool Congress created disturbances in the area on Thursday night. At Around 1 am on Friday, my residence was attacked, along with another BJP worker’s house being vandalised.

Police responded.

A crude bomb was found outside my residence in the morning and subsequently recovered by Tufanganj police.”