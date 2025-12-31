Allegations of Rs 50 lakh embezzlement rock BJP-run Gram Panchayat in Malda

Malda: Serious allegations of corruption have surfaced in the BJP-led Hiranandapur Gram Panchayat in Manikchak block of Malda district, with opposition members accusing the panchayat chief of embezzling nearly Rs 50 lakh without executing development work. The allegations have triggered political tension in the area, prompting the block administration to initiate a preliminary inquiry.

The allegations were raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) opposition leader of the gram panchayat along with other elected members, who approached the Manikchak Block Development Officer (BDO) on Tuesday seeking administrative intervention. According to them, Hiranandapur Gram Panchayat Pradhan Anima Rani Mondal carried out panchayat affairs “keeping opposition members completely in the dark” and allegedly siphoned off funds through “secret tenders” under the ‘Litpitch’ or garbage clearance scheme.

“Nearly Rs 50 lakh has been misappropriated without carrying out any ground-level work. Tenders were floated secretly and contracts were awarded to favoured contractors,” alleged the TMC opposition leader. Another panchayat member claimed: “Even though there

were discrepancies in the documents of these contractors, they were still awarded work. This clearly points to financial irregularities.”

The opposition further alleged collusion between the panchayat leadership, certain contractors, and a section of block-level officials. “There is an ‘unscrupulous’ official within the block administration whose patronage has allowed such corruption, from collecting cut money to misusing government funds,” a TMC member alleged.

It has also been claimed that tenders worth around Rs 85 lakh were recently issued for various development works, including concrete roads, community toilets, and drinking water tanks. While the tender process was reportedly conducted online, opposition members and several contractors alleged that the work orders were distributed among preferred bidders through prior understanding.

However, Panchayat Pradhan Anima Rani Mondal has categorically denied all allegations. “All tenders were floated strictly following government norms and through the online process. No money has been embezzled from any scheme,” she said. Her husband, Shankar Chandra Mondal, also dismissed the charges as “false and politically motivated.” “These accusations are completely baseless. No contracts were given in exchange for money or to relatives,” the pradhan added.