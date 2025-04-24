Allegations of illegal wetland filling spark tensions

Cooch Behar: Serious allegations have surfaced regarding the illegal filling and sale of government wetlands near the Chandni Chowk Colony under Village-I Gram Panchayat in Dinhata Block-I, raising concerns among local residents and triggering a political row.

According to sources, a group of land mafias has reportedly been using trolleys to fill government wetlands in the area, allegedly with the backing of influential political leaders. Residents fear that despite the activity happening in full public view, no administrative intervention has been seen so far. Local accounts suggest that Chandni Chowk Colony was established on government land during the Left regime over three decades ago and residents were given land on lease. The wetlands adjacent to the colony have served community needs for years. However, in recent weeks, heavy dumping activity has been observed, raising alarms among locals.

“There is visible fear among people. No one dares to raise their voice because protesting can lead to harassment or even physical assault,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

Ruma Khasnabis, Pradhan of Village-I Gram Panchayat, responded: “We have not received any formal complaint yet. Once a complaint is filed, we will look into the matter.”

Kalyan Nath, Land and Land Reforms Officer of Dinhata Block-I, also stated: “We are not aware of any such activity. But if a written complaint is submitted, we will investigate and take appropriate legal action.” Frustrated by the alleged inaction, several villagers have warned of a larger protest if the authorities fail to intervene promptly.

The issue has taken a political turn, with Cooch Behar District BJP General Secretary Biraj Bose alleging: “This is the reality under Trinamool rule. Residents are scared to speak out. The administration appears to be operating at the behest of the ruling party.”

In response, Trinamool Congress district chairman Girindra Nath Barman dismissed the allegations. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued strict instructions against encroachment on government land. The administration is working as per protocol. The BJP should focus on development instead of politicising every issue — they’ve done little despite having multiple MLAs in the district.”