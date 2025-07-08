Allegations of illegal construction on forest land sparks controversy

Cooch Behar: Allegations have surfaced regarding illegal construction activities on Forest department land in the Nagurhat area under Tufanganj-II Block. Multiple under-construction multi-storey buildings and newly-built shops are reportedly encroaching on forest land, allegedly with the tacit support of the Nagurhat Market Management Association.

According to local sources, the Association is being accused of facilitating the transfer of shop ownership in exchange for large sums of money—often without proper authorisation. Once ownership changes hands, the new occupants are allegedly erecting permanent concrete structures on land that belongs to the Forest department.

During the Left Front regime, the Forest department had permitted local residents to set up temporary stalls along the roadside near the Nagurhat forest area on the Tufanganj-Rasikbil route. Two decades later, that temporary arrangement appears to have spiraled into a full-blown commercial zone, with permanent shops replacing the makeshift stalls

. Locals allege that the original allottees have sold off their shops and the new owners are constructing pucca (concrete) buildings in violation of forest and land use regulations.

Traders in the Nagurhat Bazar have expressed concern over the developments, questioning whether government forest land can be legally used for permanent commercial establishments. However, most ordinary shopkeepers are reportedly reluctant to speak out, fearing retaliation.

“The Market Association is collecting money in exchange for shop ownership and supporting illegal constructions,” said a local trader on the condition of anonymity. “Yet the Forest department remains silent, even though they are fully aware of what’s happening.”

When contacted, Mohiruddin Ahmed, president of the Nagurhat Market Management Association, admitted: “We took some money earlier for market development purposes and allowed shop setups. But we clearly stated that we won’t be held responsible if the land is reclaimed. I have no knowledge about the recent concrete constructions.”

On the other hand, Nagurhat Beat Officer Tapan Narzinari stated: “Once we were informed about the encroachments, we halted the construction and reported the matter to higher authorities.”