Allegations levelled against Independent councillor of assaulting municipal staff

An Independent councillor has been accused of assaulting a municipal employee in Ward No. 2 of Cooch Behar Municipality.

On Wednesday, the Cooch Behar Municipal Workers and Employees Association submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality regarding this incident. The allegations are directed at independent Councilor Ujjwal Tar of Ward No. 2 in Cooch Behar Municipality.

Rabindranath Ghosh, the Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “We will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Violence against municipal employees is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

The victim, municipal employee Nabendu Das, stated: “On Monday night, the councillor from Ward No. 2 called me on the cell phone in an intoxicated state. I informed him that I am an employee and that he cannot speak to me in such a manner. Shortly afterward, he appeared in front of my house, called me out, and physically assaulted me. He not only beat me but also issued life threats. This incident has left my family in a state of panic. Therefore, I reported the matter to the Chairman.”

Alok Dey, the leader of the Cooch Behar Municipal Workers and Employees Association, stated: “Harassing a municipal employee is unacceptable. As a result, we informed the Chairman about the incident on Wednesday. If the matter is not resolved, we will escalate our protests.”

The accused Independent councillor, Ujjwal Tar, declined to comment on the matter.