‘Allegations against TMC for abduction of BJP candidate false’

The allegations made against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the alleged abduction of a BJP candidate have proven to be baseless, as the woman appeared before the circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court, in Jalpaiguri.

In a Habeas Corpus case, she stated that she had not been abducted. A division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri circuit, comprising Justices Harish Tandon and Bishwarup Chowdhury, directed the police to produce Purnima Roy in the Habeas Corpus case. As per the court’s instructions, the police presented the missing BJP candidate in front of the High Court on Wednesday morning.

Purnima Roy emerged victorious as a BJP candidate from a seat in Jalpaiguri’s Belakoba Gram Panchayat during this year’s Panchayat elections. However, on July 31, allegations suddenly arose that Roy and her husband, Amar Kumar, had been kidnapped.

The allegations were aimed at Trinamool leader Krishna Das and party workers. Subsequently, BJP workers staged a protest, blocking the national highway in the area, demanding the return of the candidate and her husband.

Additionally, Purnima Roy’s son, Rahul Roy, filed a kidnapping complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station. Later, Rahul filed a Habeas Corpus case in the circuit bench. Following the court filing, the police, as directed by the division bench of judges, presented the candidate in court.

Upon exiting the court on Wednesday, Purnima Roy denied being detained but did not disclose her whereabouts during her absence.

Meanwhile, the court’s additional advocate general, Joyjit Chowdhury, said: “When questioned by the court today, Purnima Roy clarified that she had not experienced any fear or threats and was with relatives at their house. No abduction had taken place.” He further expressed that such cases are being brought forward to needlessly trouble the administration and waste the court’s time. He confirmed that both the son and husband were present in court on that day.

Trinamool leader Krishna Das, who was accused in the incident, asserted that he had personally informed the court about whether Purnima Roy had been abducted, dismissing allegations made by BJP.