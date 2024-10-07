‘All works to enhance security will be completed by October 15’

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Monday said that more than 90 per cent of all the work that has been undertaken to ensure a secured environment in all government hospitals would be completed within October 10 and the government is expecting that by October 15 all the facilities will be made fully operational.



During a Press conference at Nabanna, Pant said that initially there were some issues with the supply of a huge number of CCTV cameras at a time but now the matter has been resolved. Work has been going on in full swing. He further pointed out that apart from CCTV installation, more than 90 per cent of works in connection with setting up duty rooms, washrooms, other civil constructions and electrical works will be done by October 10 and all the services would be made operational by the first week of November.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary held a meeting at Nabanna with the health secretary NS Nigam, principals of 28 government medical colleges in the state to take stock of the ongoing works.

The Chief Secretary during the Press conference also urged the agitating junior doctors to resume work as the state government has fulfilled all their demands. He said: “The state has already ensured a safe environment and all the steps have been taken. Works worth Rs 113 crore are currently undergoing. Out of 7,051 CCTVs which will be set up in various medical colleges, around 3,181 have already been installed.”

“Work on the panic button alarm system is almost done. Those who are still protesting should come back to work. Most of them have joined. I request everyone that we are working towards creating a safe environment and it is visible. I hope that all the stakeholders will think in a positive frame of mind and move forward. There is no difference of opinion as far as the larger objective is concerned,” Pant added.

The Chief Secretary further told the media: “I have told you the progress of work and I am sure they (junior doctors) will appreciate that. Whatever the discussion we had with them in the past there is a very good progress in the work. We should do it in a collaborative manner. They (junior doctors) should join duties afterall the objective is to secure and safe the environment and we all are working towards that. There is a positive intention from all sides be it hospital authorities, administration health department and all are working together. They (junior doctors) should also join in and take ownership and involvement in the development process.”