All West Bengal Sales Representatives’ Union protests against Central govt policies

Siliguri: All West Bengal Sales Representatives’ Union took out a protest rally against several policies announced by the Central government. The rally started from Kanchenjunga Stadium on Friday and ended at the stadium premises. From this rally, the Union raised many demands to the Central government and protested against a few policies announced by them. The demands raised included — Central government to withdraw Goods and Service Tax (GST) on medicines, withdraw new Labour Codes and impose the old 44 labour laws, to announce minimum allowances of Rs 21,000 for sales representatives, Rs 10,000 to be provided as pension to the retired sales representatives etc.



They also raised numerous demands to the state government. A few of them were that the state government give the same salary for the same work, provide jobs to the medical representatives in government hospitals as contractual workers as per the rules of World Health Organization (WHO), to make arrangements for giving free treatment and free medicines to medical representatives etc.

Palash Saha, the Secretary of the organisation said: “We belong to a non-political organisation. We are deprived of many facilities. We will organize our 41st annual convention on December 10 with these demands.”