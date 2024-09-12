All suspension cases to be reviewed by state School Education dept

KOLKATA: The state School Education department has launched a comprehensive effort to address and resolve all pending suspension cases involving officials and staff, including teachers and non-teaching staff. All relevant departments have been directed to submit detailed reports on all suspension cases under their jurisdiction. The aim is to review each case on its merits and decide whether to continue or withdraw



the suspension.

A letter from the Deputy Secretary to the government of West Bengal was sent to the commissioner of School Education, the president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), and the chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The letter requests detailed reports on all suspended officials and staff, including those in parastatals. Accordingly, Bikash Bhawan has already instructed the District Inspector (DI) of schools to submit their reports. A specific format for reporting has been provided, which includes the name of the suspended employee, the office or institution name with address, suspension date, reason for suspension, and any other relevant information. Reports must be submitted by September 13 to the specified e-mail ID.

The teachers’ community across the state has welcomed the School Education department’s initiative to review all pending suspension cases. Many teachers have expressed concern over the numerous unresolved suspension cases, some of which have been pending for over nine years.

They reported that suspensions often lead to vacant positions in schools, causing significant

operational challenges.