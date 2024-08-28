‘All steps shall be taken to ensure normal life remains unaffected’

Kolkata: The Bengal government, on Tuesday, urged the common people to foil the 12-hour general strike called by the BJP on August 28 and assured that the administration would take all possible measures to ensure that normal life is not affected.



“The state government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life remains unaffected,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He reiterated that transport services will remain operational, and shops, marketplaces and other business establishments have been asked to remain open.

Bandyopadhyay assured due compensation from the state government, in case any such establishments or vehicles plying on the road suffer damage.

Bandyopadhyay referred to the restraining order on the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and individuals from organising a statewide strike in Maharashtra on August 24 or any future date by the Bombay High Court last Friday and said that the state is committed to ensuring that normal activities of people are not jeopardised by such sudden bandh call. Interestingly, following the order MVA had withdrawn their strike call.

Soon after Bandyopadhyay’s press conference, the state Finance department issued a memorandum stating that state government offices, including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government, shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on Wednesday.

It has been decided that no casual leave for absence either in the 1st half of the day or in the second half or for the whole day nor any other leave shall be granted to any employee. The employees, who were on leave on Tuesday shall have to report for duty on Wednesday.

“It is further notified that absence of employees on 28th August will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is covered by grounds like hospitalisation of the employees, bereavement in the family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to August 27, 2024, employees who had been on Child Care Leave, Maternity Leave, Medical Leave and Earned Leave sanctioned prior to the 27th August, 2024,“ read the memorandum.

All heads of offices/controlling authorities concerned will issue a show-cause notice to the employee(s) concerned who will remain absent on the 28th August, 2024 (Wednesday) asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.



“On receipt of a satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on the grounds mentioned above and where the absence is not covered by any of the above-mentioned reasons and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as ‘dies non’ and no salary will be admissible for the above-mentioned day.

Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action. All course of action in terms of this order should be completed by September 13, 2024 (Friday) and compliance report on action taken should be sent to this Department,” stated the notification.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty assured in a press conference that adequate state government buses will be on the road on Wednesday and there will be no inconvenience for the daily commuters.

“There will be 2500- 3000 state buses, including the reserve ones on the road. The Railways and the Metro authorities have been requested to ensure normal services. Private bus associations too have been asked to do the same, “ Chakraborty said.

ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma said that in the backdrop of recent directives on bandh by the judiciary, the strike is illegal.

“Those who will take up law in their own hands will face appropriate action as per law,” he added.