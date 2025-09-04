‘All religions are in harmony’: CM pens song on ‘Bengali Asmita’

Kolkata: At a time when Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Bengal are allegedly being harassed in BJP-ruled states, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed a song on ‘Bengali Asmita’.

At a cultural programme organised by the Assembly’s Recreation Club on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has composed 1,500 poems so far, with 17 of her songs set to be released during the upcoming Puja. At the event, state minister Indranil Sen performed one of her compositions on ‘Bengali Asmita’, “Otho Bojro Kanthe, Gao Banglar Gan, Esho Raksha Koro Bhasar Samman”.

Earlier, amid chaos in the Assembly on Thursday as BJP MLAs created a ruckus during the discussion on a resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, invoking the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’, said: “For us, all religions are in harmony. Everyone is listening to your language – such a beautiful language, but you want to snatch our rights. You are torturing Bengalis, but people will teach you a lesson. I condemn the BJP for their persecution of Bengalis.”