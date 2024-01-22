‘All modes of transportation to be made available from 5-10 am’

Kolkata: All modes of transport, including government and private buses, trains, autos and totos will be made available for the candidates, teachers and staff associated with the upcoming Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination from 5 am to 10 am to ensure their smooth transit, state



Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

A meeting was called by the Transport department at the Maidan Tent of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) on Saturday. It was headed by the Transport minister in presence of the Railway officials, transport officials and school education officials.

It was decided that like every year, transport arrangements will be made to ensure that no candidates and teachers appearing for Madhyamik or Higher Secondary face any trouble while reaching the allotted centres and returning home. The timing of the examination has been preponed. “There is no problem because earlier examinations used to take place from 10 am only. In between, the timing was changed and again the exams timings have been shifted to the first half. From 5 am to 10 am, across Bengal, Rail, Metro, bus and ferry services will remain operational. Local level vehicles like tracker, auto, toto will also have to ply. There has been talks on increasing the train frequency between 5 am to 10 am. Furthermore, there were talks to reduce the galloping trains during the mentioned period. Letters are being sent to all bus, auto and toto unions to increase their services,” Minister told the media.

All corporations, including South Bengal, North Bengal and WBTC, have been asked to start the bus services from 5 am. Private buses will also be there. Furthermore, control rooms will be opened in every corporation and district-wise RTOs like the central control in Kolkata which is operational under supervision of the Transport director. The numbers will be shared with all soon.

After a meeting at Nabanna between the Chief Secretary and all the stakeholders, including the respective Boards and principal secretaries of different departments, examination timings of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil was preponed. The HS exam, which is going to take place from February 16 to February 29, will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm for all major subjects instead of 12 pm to 3:15 pm. For the 13 vocational subjects, Visual Arts, Music,

Health and Physical Education, it will be held from 9:45 am to 11:45 am (two hours).

Madhyamik examination, which is going to take place from February 2 to February 12, will also be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm.