‘All ministers to inform CMO before attending any private programme’

Kolkata: All the ministers in the state will have to inform the Chief Minister’s Office while attending any private event/programme.

It was learnt that such a directive has come after a recent incident in which a minister was felicitated in a private programme by a person against whom there was a charge of financial irregularities. Photos were also taken when the minister was felicitated by the person.

The ministers often need to attend various programmes and meet several people. It is not always possible for a minister to examine the list of the people who will be attending the event. According to sources, the Chief Minister also came to know about the matter. During a recent meeting, the Chief Minister had reportedly sent out a strong message to all the ministers saying that the ministers will have to obtain permission from the Chief Minister’s Office before attending a private programme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on repeated occasions sent a message to a section of her party leaders saying that a clean image has to be maintained. With an eye on 2026 Assembly elections, the party has given an emphasis not only on the organisation but also on the image of the leaders at the grassroots level. Emphasising “discipline and decorum” within the party, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in November established multiple disciplinary committees at various levels to monitor party leaders and ensure they do not cross boundaries.

To ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party had constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels recently. Political analysts feel that ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress is making all efforts to ensure that all the party leaders at the grassroots level maintain discipline and decorum.