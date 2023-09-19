‘All like-minded parties welcome to join hand in fight against BJP’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday invited all the like-minded parties to join hands to oust BJP from the Centre.



Before leaving for Delhi to attend the special session of the Parliament, Banerjee at the Calcutta airport emphasised the importance of “solidarity and safeguarding democratic values” in the fight against BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He, however, declined to comment on the CPI(M)’s decision not to participate in the coordination committee of the newly formed INDIA coalition.

“I am not aware of CPI(M)’s political position and would prefer not to comment on that. In this fight against the BJP, we have welcomed every other Opposition party to be a part of the committee. CPI(M) or any other political party’s final call is solely their decision,” he said.

“Recognising the importance of solidarity in safeguarding democratic values, Abhishek Banerjee affirmed that our doors are always open to all like-minded parties. In this fight against the BJP, we shall stand tall and united,” the Trinamool Congress later posted on the X.

In Bengal, the CPI(M) and Congress are electoral allies and treat BJP and TMC as political adversaries. In Kerala, where the CPI(M) is in power, it is an adversary of the Congress. These are the two states where CPI(M) has maximum presence although in Bengal, where it ruled for 34 years, the Left has no MLAs or MPs.

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, repeatedly said that Opposition parties will fight like a family and take on the BJP “one to one”.