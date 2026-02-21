All languages equally worthy of respect: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended greetings to people on International Mother Language Day, asserting that all languages are equally worthy of respect and must be protected from any form of "attack". Paying tributes to those killed during language movements, Banerjee said her government honours linguistic diversity and has accorded official recognition to several languages.

She said Bengali is not only a language of great literary heritage but part of a broader commitment to respecting all linguistic communities. "We have also ensured that every person, whatever the language they speak, has the opportunity to study in their mother tongue in the state," she said in a post on X. Banerjee said the state has set up language academies for several linguistic groups. "On this sacred day, we reaffirm our pledge that if any language comes under attack, we will all stand united against it. All languages deserve equal respect," she said.