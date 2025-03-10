All efforts fail as Trypanosoma-infected elephant calf succumbs to her injuries

Siliguri: 22 days of intensive medication and care failed to save the elephant calf suffering from ‘Trypanosoma,’ a deadly infection. The calf succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The forest department, veterinarians and animal organisations who were working tirelessly to save the calf were plunged into grief.

Devesh Pandey, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kurseong Division said: “In our determined effort to save the calf, our dedicated veterinarians and forest staff worked tirelessly, with unprecedented support from NGOs like SEF, SNAP and NWA. SEF even arranged for expert veterinary doctors from Thailand to assist in the treatment. SNAP Foundation provided critical medicines. The Army also played a crucial role, providing essential logistical support throughout the rescue operation. Despite all efforts, we could not save her.” He further added: “Though this loss is deeply painful, our learning from this experience will never go in vain. The rescue operation has equipped us with invaluable knowledge, including immediate response protocols for rescued elephants, critical aspects of feeding, medication and logistics to stabilise elephants in distress, the importance of quarantine facilities to manage infections and advanced therapeutic approaches like massage therapy and artificial limb support for injured elephants.”

The female calf, aged six years, was rescued on February 14 from near Bangdubi Army Camp in the Bagdogra Range under Kurseong Forest Division of Darjeeling. This infection, primarily spread by cattle but harmless to them, is devastating for wildlife, particularly elephants. The infection had caused severe damage to the calf, with wounds on her hind legs. A special board of experts, including veterinarians from Bengal Safari Park, the district Animal Resources Development department and other local wildlife organisations, was formed to treat the calf. Additionally, a four-members vet team from Thailand also treated the elephant.